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FULL SHOW: Police Admit Mistakes Were Made During Uvalde Shooting As Questions Remain
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122 views • May 28, 2022
It’s the Veterans Call In Special and the great American veterans weigh in on the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, the political and media response and how it can be stopped in the future. Pete Santilli joins with his experience and expertise dealing with federal government corruption and their involvement in similar events. The summer of Liberal rage is upon us and they are outside the NRA yelling and screaming obscenities in their ignorance of what happened in Uvalde. Democrat Stacy Abrams has one of the dumbest clips in human history. A New Mexico school figured out how to deal with mass shooters effectively.
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