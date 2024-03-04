Kick-Start Meaningful Conversations and Cultivating Connection With Our Kids - Steve Hines





Kids today are facing more challenges than ever, and it is up to us as parents to make godly decisions that will help mold our children into wise and contributing members of society. Steve Hines discusses when and how to kick-start meaningful communication patterns with young children. Steve is the author of Salt, Light, & Kids: Parenting Well in Today’s Culture. He shares how to steer clear of common parenting traps, how to start conversations on tough topics, and how to check in with their kids and stay connected in their lives as they get older and hit the teenage years and beyond. “You have to develop a relationship where your kids want to spend time with you,” Steve says.









TAKEAWAYS





Establish a schedule where you make the time to do things with your children and build a solid relationship





Eat dinner together as much as possible and make sure you have time for one-on-one conversations





Hold yourself accountable to the same standards that you are expecting your children to adhere to





It’s important that mom and dad have a solid, loving relationship to model for their children









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Homeschooling Today magazine (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4bjHxHM

Salt, Light, & Kids book: https://amzn.to/4aaZYwX





🔗 CONNECT WITH STEVE HINES

Website: https://www.saltlightandkids.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saltlightandkids/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saltlightandkids

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saltlightandkids





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/