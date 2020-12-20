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12/20/2020 -- Colorado M4.3 next to drill points -- Rare ILLINOIS Fracking earthquake + Japan M6.3
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126 views • December 20, 2020
I've been gone (online gone) for a few days :) whew sure needed a break from the stresses of the world !
Now that I'm back looking closely..... there sure seem to be a lot of drill points and power lines getting hit with earthquakes lately..... additionally, Japan just received a new noteworhty M6.3 earthquake.
This update covers pretty much every location worldwide, including Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, Central + South America , as well as USA, Hawaii, Alaska.
Cheers and much love.
Remember, don't be scared be prepared -- have an earthquake plan! If you don't know where to begin, I suggest starting here... https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes
_____
Check my twitch.....
https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial for live earthquakes 24/7
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Now that I'm back looking closely..... there sure seem to be a lot of drill points and power lines getting hit with earthquakes lately..... additionally, Japan just received a new noteworhty M6.3 earthquake.
This update covers pretty much every location worldwide, including Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, Central + South America , as well as USA, Hawaii, Alaska.
Cheers and much love.
Remember, don't be scared be prepared -- have an earthquake plan! If you don't know where to begin, I suggest starting here... https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes
_____
Check my twitch.....
https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial for live earthquakes 24/7
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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