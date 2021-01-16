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Please Everyone, Start downloading, saving, and screen record anything that we don't want to lose in the imminent purge of our data, videos, and info
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201 views • January 16, 2021
Big Tech is deleting us right and left just like the Nazi Germany book burning. We need to all do a desperate collection of all the videos and info that they will be deleting....it is easy for them to use AI to search out free thinking people and delete all info that we have searched for and viewed. Once it is erased from the internet it will be up us to try to circulate this info.....the smoking gun will be the fact that they banned or erased it....thatb speaks volumes as far as spreading awareness
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