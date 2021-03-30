MASK INSANITY, THE GOVERNMENT TAKEOVER OF INFORMATION AND HYPOCRITE GOVERNORS!

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Waking the Future
Canada the insanity continues as a mask advocate is hardly able to breathe duting a rant. Censorship is ramping to all time insane and the governors pushing the jab aren't even getting them!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1375976786794852353?s=19
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/congress-in-a-five-hour-hearing-demands-0cf
https://twitter.com/i/status/1376558407990251520
https://www.newswars.com/arizona-gov-lifts-mask-mandates-all-covid-restrictions/
https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/u-s-governors-leading-vaccine-effort-go-mostly-unvaccinated
Here is the zerohedge article referenced:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/great-unvaxxed-fictional-look-what-lies-ahead