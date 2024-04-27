Will AI Put Billions Out Of Work?

MIRRORED from The Highwire with Del Bigtree
April 19th, 2024.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RQJnpF6b7QrL/
Listen to ‘The 'Highwire' theme song, an AI-generated near-hit song crafted in just seconds, boasting production quality and lyrical depth that rival professional musicians. As AI continues to advance, Del considers the broader implications: How many jobs will AI disrupt, and what existential risks does this technology pose?
