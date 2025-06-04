Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Why Your Urine Is Not Turning Blue After Taking METHYLENE BLUE!





Methylene Blue is a potent nootropic that also exhibits anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-parasitic effects, among a wide range of cognitive and health-optimization benefits. Typically, for most people, it turns their urine blue several hours after ingestion.





However, some people find that it does not turn their urine blue at all. People can become quite concerned about why this happens and then want to know why their urine is not turning blue. If you are one of these individuals, watch this video "Why Your Urine Is Not Turning Blue After Taking METHYLENE BLUE!" from start to FINISH to find out WHY!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno



