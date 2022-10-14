Create New Account
A Russian hoax culprit now is helping government CENSOR US!
High Hopes
Published a month ago
Glenn Beck


Oct 11, 2022 John Solomon, CEO and Editor-In-Chief of ‘Just The News,’ joins Glenn to expose The Election Integrity Partnership — a coalition of entities that responds to censorship requests by urging social media and Big Tech platforms to throttle certain posts, users, or pages. And, Solomon explains, this is something they’re doing in conjunction with the U.S. State Department: It’s ‘the largest federally sanctioned censorship operation ever uncovered in America,’ he says. But, it gets even worse. One of the players involved in this all is Robbie Mook — former Hillary Clinton campaign manager AND one of the culprit’s in the Russian collusion hoax to take down Donald Trump. Solomon explains the 2 reasons why Mook’s involvement is so significant and what this means for U.S. censorship moving forward…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1988w_WFFQ


censorshipcurrent eventssocial mediabig techgovernmentjohn solomonglenn beckrussian hoaxus state departmentculpritjust the newselection integrity partnershipfederally sanctionedrobbie mook

