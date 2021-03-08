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Gilad Atzmon discusses Israel: A Guinea Pig Nation (MIRRORED)
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154 views • March 08, 2021
Gilad Atzmon discusses Israel: A Guinea Pig Nation (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Northern Exposure at:-
https://youtu.be/8RI20-aa1vk
Israel has adopted the Covid Lockdown policies with a severity unmatched internationally. They have pushed vaccination at a rate that leaves even the United Kingdom far behind.
Gilad Atzmon, joins me to discuss the effects of this policy, the statistics coming out of Israel and the questions we should be asking.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Northern Exposure at:-
https://youtu.be/8RI20-aa1vk
Israel has adopted the Covid Lockdown policies with a severity unmatched internationally. They have pushed vaccination at a rate that leaves even the United Kingdom far behind.
Gilad Atzmon, joins me to discuss the effects of this policy, the statistics coming out of Israel and the questions we should be asking.
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