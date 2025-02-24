George Washington Carver: Educator, Scientist, Man of God

Talk by John Kinzer, on George Washington Carver, given at the January 2025 meeting of Creation Science Fellowship of NM (CSFNM).

Abstract:

George Washington Carver is perhaps the greatest Scientist ever produced in America. Many believed he was this influential because he studied, researched, and taught the next generation of farmers to conserve the soil. His study and teaching renewed farming in the Southern states and the soils were made more fertile. Instead of continued erosion and wearing out of the soil, farmers planted peanuts and other legumes during part of the year, and these plants fixed Nitrogen into the soils and renewed the farms for the next planting.

Born a slave, Dr. George Washington Carver, had the heart to work hard, loved to learn, and he became a Scientist, an Educator to the next generation of farmers, and lived in the light of his belief in God and the Lord Jesus Christ. He was Scientist, Educator, and Man of God. This teaching presents the life and work of this great man and scientist. His work found over 300 uses for the peanut and 108 uses for the sweet potato revolutionized farming, making the planting of legumes profitable and promoted crop rotation, good management and godly stewardship of resources and agriculture. One could correctly state that this man saved agriculture in the South following the Civil War and into the 20th century. Important Biblical principles and truths were illustrated in his life which began in slavery and ended in honor. (https://csfnm.org/2025/01/09/january-21st-2025/)

