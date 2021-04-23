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MSM Admits Covid-19 Vaccines Sterilizing Women
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201 views • April 23, 2021
MSM Admits Covid-19 Vaccines Sterilizing Women
Alex Jones breaks down how the MSM is now admitting to Covid-19 Vaccines are adversely affecting women's reproductive organs. https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6081e9676f98c702acfe26cb
Alex Jones breaks down how the MSM is now admitting to Covid-19 Vaccines are adversely affecting women's reproductive organs. https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6081e9676f98c702acfe26cb
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