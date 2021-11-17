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Austria Imposes Draconian Lockdowns On the Unvaxxed, But if They Take the Jab They Can Get POKED!
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81 views • November 17, 2021
This video is an excerpt from my upcoming video where I discuss why we must keep our eyes on the state of Israel as they seem to be the epi-center for every psyop that the New World Order throws at us. As we approach the 5th Wave of the Covid virus (in which Israel is already calling it the Omega Variant) we are starting to witness another round of European lockdowns and restrictions. Watch what Austria is doing to try to get more people vaccinated (only 63% of Austria is fully vaxxed) while they are locking none vaccinated citizens back in their homes.
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You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
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https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
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