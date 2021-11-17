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Austria Imposes Draconian Lockdowns On the Unvaxxed, But if They Take the Jab They Can Get POKED!
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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81 views • November 17, 2021
This video is an excerpt from my upcoming video where I discuss why we must keep our eyes on the state of Israel as they seem to be the epi-center for every psyop that the New World Order throws at us. As we approach the 5th Wave of the Covid virus (in which Israel is already calling it the Omega Variant) we are starting to witness another round of European lockdowns and restrictions. Watch what Austria is doing to try to get more people vaccinated (only 63% of Austria is fully vaxxed) while they are locking none vaccinated citizens back in their homes.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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