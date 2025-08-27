BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Planting the Flag & Taking Down Oathbreakers!
LibertyDaily.News
LibertyDaily.News
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
14 views • 21 hours ago

You want #traitors held #accountable? Well I am doing it! No #politician will do it. No #attorney will do it, or they will get disbarred! Only pro se litigants have the power to hold #corrupt #judges accountable to the court rules and their oath of office.


That worth a follow? Donations? If you don't support me and I catch you paying attorneys or donating to politicians we have a problem: because you're STUPID!


Knowledge is power and the pen is mightier than the sword. With AI legal stuff is 100x faster and easier for me than in 2016! You got NO EXCUSE because if you're not taking action and just COMPLAINING you are waiting for someone to save you, and that us UN-AMERICAN!


NOBODY is coming to save you so ARM YOURSELF with the knowledge to save yourself (and humanity) before it's too late!


Click that follow button, rate and REPOST because I AM WORKING FOR YOU. My rights are your rights. If nobody fights back INTELLIGENTLY NOW, then all of our rights are GONE forever!


God bless the Patriots!

https://cash.app/$PatriotCamp


Join the decentralized, peer-to-peer, blockchain, nobody owns it, REAL public square BASTYON: On a level playing field the BEST ideas WIN!!! https://bastyon.com/vinceableworld

Keywords
freedomcensorshipsurvivebigtechfreespeechcommunityindependencefreesustainabilitythrivegoldenageftwsuvive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy