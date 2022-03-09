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What the media didn't tell you, has hurt many people!
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20 views • March 09, 2022
This weekend, major news broke about the jabs and the information that was purposefully withheld from us. It was stunning to see what we had assumed to be true in black and white for all to see.
If you're not up to date yet, you will be after you see what I share in this video!
Please like, share, and comment!
Follow our channel on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia
If you're not up to date yet, you will be after you see what I share in this video!
Please like, share, and comment!
Follow our channel on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia
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