Bahraini night skies were filled with Iranian cluster-type ballistic missiles targeting US military assets, signaling a worrying evolution in the spread of numerous small payloads over a wide area. This report comes amidst the IRGC's ongoing series of counter-operations in response to the source of US aggression against Iranian territory, IRNA reported on Tuesday. Bahrain, a small Gulf state, is seen as a base and the lifeblood of US operations, with targets focused on nodes that support the entire US operational network, from command and control centers, logistics communications networks, air defenses to air instructors. By overwhelming the overwhelmed US air defenses, the submunitions could overwhelm defenses and air bases, damaging runways and scattered equipment, producing maximum psychological impact, while some counter-missiles fell within Bahraini territory, as reported by Iraqi media outlet Sabereen News. Bahraini air defenses are seen as indiscriminate, increasing the risk of civilian casualties and uncontrolled damage.

Bahraini residents were awakened by thunderous explosions as more than 10 explosions rocked the area near the US Navy's 5th Base. The media also reported that a large number of Iranian drones also attacked the US facility, causing large explosions to be heard. Bahraini youths were seen cheering as the drones successfully dived into their targets, demonstrating the partition between the citizens and its oligarchs. A drone is suspected of attacking a fuel depot at the base. Shaikh Isa Air Base and the US Fifth Fleet have suffered the heaviest attack to date, along with the Ma'ameer Industrial Zone. Iran on Wednesday released satellite images showing visible damage to a building inside the 5th Fleet base, one of the US Navy's most critical hubs in the Gulf. The extent of the internal damage is unknown, but reports indicate the precise destruction of a drone control center, indicating a direct attack on US logistics.

Iran has so far launched a wave of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against US targets in the Middle East. Ahead of the attack, key facilities in Bahrain and US Navy vessels were targeted in the Gulf of Oman. The targeting of the Bahraini objects suggests they were chosen not for their symbolic value, but for their strategic role in maintaining the combat readiness of the US command system and the continuity of US operations. On Wednesday, Iranian officials said that at least 30 civilians and seven soldiers were killed in the recent US attack on Iran. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also stated, "As long as the American aggression continues, which only delays the continuation of operations in the region, not a single drop of oil or gas will be exported from the Strait of Hormuz."

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