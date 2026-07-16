BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bahrain skies fill with Iranian cluster missiles heading US targets
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10244 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
371 views • Yesterday

Bahraini night skies were filled with Iranian cluster-type ballistic missiles targeting US military assets, signaling a worrying evolution in the spread of numerous small payloads over a wide area. This report comes amidst the IRGC's ongoing series of counter-operations in response to the source of US aggression against Iranian territory, IRNA reported on Tuesday. Bahrain, a small Gulf state, is seen as a base and the lifeblood of US operations, with targets focused on nodes that support the entire US operational network, from command and control centers, logistics communications networks, air defenses to air instructors. By overwhelming the overwhelmed US air defenses, the submunitions could overwhelm defenses and air bases, damaging runways and scattered equipment, producing maximum psychological impact, while some counter-missiles fell within Bahraini territory, as reported by Iraqi media outlet Sabereen News. Bahraini air defenses are seen as indiscriminate, increasing the risk of civilian casualties and uncontrolled damage.

Bahraini residents were awakened by thunderous explosions as more than 10 explosions rocked the area near the US Navy's 5th Base. The media also reported that a large number of Iranian drones also attacked the US facility, causing large explosions to be heard. Bahraini youths were seen cheering as the drones successfully dived into their targets, demonstrating the partition between the citizens and its oligarchs. A drone is suspected of attacking a fuel depot at the base. Shaikh Isa Air Base and the US Fifth Fleet have suffered the heaviest attack to date, along with the Ma'ameer Industrial Zone. Iran on Wednesday released satellite images showing visible damage to a building inside the 5th Fleet base, one of the US Navy's most critical hubs in the Gulf. The extent of the internal damage is unknown, but reports indicate the precise destruction of a drone control center, indicating a direct attack on US logistics.

Iran has so far launched a wave of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against US targets in the Middle East. Ahead of the attack, key facilities in Bahrain and US Navy vessels were targeted in the Gulf of Oman. The targeting of the Bahraini objects suggests they were chosen not for their symbolic value, but for their strategic role in maintaining the combat readiness of the US command system and the continuity of US operations. On Wednesday, Iranian officials said that at least 30 civilians and seven soldiers were killed in the recent US attack on Iran. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also stated, "As long as the American aggression continues, which only delays the continuation of operations in the region, not a single drop of oil or gas will be exported from the Strait of Hormuz."

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
bahrainiranian missilesus targets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Can America Move Beyond the Two-Party System? Decentralize TV Exclusive Featuring Tucker Carlson

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration permanently ends &#8220;green new scam&#8221; appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Trump administration permanently ends “green new scam” appliance mandates, restoring consumer choice

Willow Tohi
Choosing Truth Over Power and Political Influence: Decentralized TV Exclusive featuring Tucker Carlson

Choosing Truth Over Power and Political Influence: Decentralized TV Exclusive featuring Tucker Carlson

Lance D Johnson
New York State Lost $10.7 Billion in Tax Revenue as Millionaire Population Declined, Report Says

New York State Lost $10.7 Billion in Tax Revenue as Millionaire Population Declined, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive

We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive

Mike Adams
House Passes Sunshine Protection Act to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent; Senate Will Vote Next

House Passes Sunshine Protection Act to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent; Senate Will Vote Next

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy