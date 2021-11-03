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VAERS Drop as of 10-22-2021 ... 300 people JAMMED into ONE ID!
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51 views • November 03, 2021
Links:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Report with "multiple patients" number unknown:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1803505
Report with "300 patients":
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1790053
Wayne's VAERS Analysis reports:
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/10/29/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-22-2021/
The MEDALERTS VAERS Wayback Machine:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Report with "multiple patients" number unknown:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1803505
Report with "300 patients":
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1790053
Wayne's VAERS Analysis reports:
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/10/29/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-22-2021/
The MEDALERTS VAERS Wayback Machine:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php
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