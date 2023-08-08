Create New Account
Bombshell! COVID Vaccines Contain Cow Protein That Triggers Deadly Meat Allergies
Nothing To See Here
Published 21 hours ago

While MSM is hyping stories about ticks causing meat allergies, a closer look at the alpha-gal protein shows that its is in many childhood vaccines and the COVID shots. It's not a coincidence they are hyping beef being bad for the environment right as the shots they mandated are causing massive beef allergies. This is the weaponization of our food supply.

