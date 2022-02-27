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MAJOR CYBER ATTACK Next on the GREAT RESET AGENDA says CLOWN SLOB
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428 views • February 27, 2022
A terrifying warning from the World Economic Forum. Are you ready?
"Pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack." - Klaus Schwab
This POS and his minions all need to be put down like the scum of the earth they are
"Pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack." - Klaus Schwab
This POS and his minions all need to be put down like the scum of the earth they are
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