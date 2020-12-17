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Dissidents in The Age of Vaccines.
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101 views • December 17, 2020
I start with Public Health officials making a startling admission, then I move to 4 more examples of persecution of people who are questioning the government's Big Pharma response to COVID, and then I go through who "they" are. Who is it behind the persecution, censorship & vaccine narrative??? (Click "MORE" bottom right of this section)...
To support my channel, please go to https://amazingpolly.net/contact.html . As you may know, Paypal has terminated my account because - and I quote - I have been deemed "offensive." I can only accept cash & checks through the mail. I can accept any denomination of currency! Thank you very much to everyone who has taken the time and given me support. You are angels - and there are many good people throughout the world, I can assure you!
REFERENCES:
Ontario Officers Of Health HOT MIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckVCtaiZlME&;feature=youtu.be
Prof Fourtillon / Life s News: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/accomplished-pharma-prof-thrown-in-psych-hospital-after-questioning-official-covid-narrative
Gemma O’Doherty web site: https://gemmaodoherty.com/video/
SGT Report VIDEO “Citizen Enforcers”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ldDCxwJz1yBZ/
Oregon Doc Paul Thomas License: https://www.modernhealthcare.com/physicians/pediatricians-license-suspended-oregon-over-vaccines
Seth Berkeley “spreads like disease”: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-vaccines/vaccine-doubts-spread-like-disease-must-be-taken-offline-vaccine-chief-idUSKCN1SR1SV
CEPI foundation: https://donortracker.org/policy-updates/cepi-launched-world-economic-forum-davos
Leaders Pledge 8 billion: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-eu-virus-idUSKBN22G0RM
Pledge for research into c-virus: https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/04/eu-leaders-to-pledge-billions-towards-global-fight-against-covid-19
WEF.UN partnership Pass Blue: https://www.passblue.com/2019/07/23/as-the-sdgs-falter-the-un-turns-to-the-rich-and-famous/
UN Emissions Gap Report: https://www.unenvironment.org/emissions-gap-report-2020
#COVID #vaccines #persecution
To support my channel, please go to https://amazingpolly.net/contact.html . As you may know, Paypal has terminated my account because - and I quote - I have been deemed "offensive." I can only accept cash & checks through the mail. I can accept any denomination of currency! Thank you very much to everyone who has taken the time and given me support. You are angels - and there are many good people throughout the world, I can assure you!
REFERENCES:
Ontario Officers Of Health HOT MIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckVCtaiZlME&;feature=youtu.be
Prof Fourtillon / Life s News: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/accomplished-pharma-prof-thrown-in-psych-hospital-after-questioning-official-covid-narrative
Gemma O’Doherty web site: https://gemmaodoherty.com/video/
SGT Report VIDEO “Citizen Enforcers”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ldDCxwJz1yBZ/
Oregon Doc Paul Thomas License: https://www.modernhealthcare.com/physicians/pediatricians-license-suspended-oregon-over-vaccines
Seth Berkeley “spreads like disease”: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-vaccines/vaccine-doubts-spread-like-disease-must-be-taken-offline-vaccine-chief-idUSKCN1SR1SV
CEPI foundation: https://donortracker.org/policy-updates/cepi-launched-world-economic-forum-davos
Leaders Pledge 8 billion: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-eu-virus-idUSKBN22G0RM
Pledge for research into c-virus: https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/04/eu-leaders-to-pledge-billions-towards-global-fight-against-covid-19
WEF.UN partnership Pass Blue: https://www.passblue.com/2019/07/23/as-the-sdgs-falter-the-un-turns-to-the-rich-and-famous/
UN Emissions Gap Report: https://www.unenvironment.org/emissions-gap-report-2020
#COVID #vaccines #persecution
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