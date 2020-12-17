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Dissidents in The Age of Vaccines.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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101 views • December 17, 2020
I start with Public Health officials making a startling admission, then I move to 4 more examples of persecution of people who are questioning the government's Big Pharma response to COVID, and then I go through who "they" are. Who is it behind the persecution, censorship & vaccine narrative??? (Click "MORE" bottom right of this section)...
To support my channel, please go to https://amazingpolly.net/contact.html . As you may know, Paypal has terminated my account because - and I quote - I have been deemed "offensive." I can only accept cash & checks through the mail. I can accept any denomination of currency! Thank you very much to everyone who has taken the time and given me support. You are angels - and there are many good people throughout the world, I can assure you!

REFERENCES:
Ontario Officers Of Health HOT MIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckVCtaiZlME&;feature=youtu.be

Prof Fourtillon / Life s News: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/accomplished-pharma-prof-thrown-in-psych-hospital-after-questioning-official-covid-narrative

Gemma O’Doherty web site: https://gemmaodoherty.com/video/

SGT Report VIDEO “Citizen Enforcers”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ldDCxwJz1yBZ/

Oregon Doc Paul Thomas License: https://www.modernhealthcare.com/physicians/pediatricians-license-suspended-oregon-over-vaccines

Seth Berkeley “spreads like disease”: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-vaccines/vaccine-doubts-spread-like-disease-must-be-taken-offline-vaccine-chief-idUSKCN1SR1SV

CEPI foundation: https://donortracker.org/policy-updates/cepi-launched-world-economic-forum-davos

Leaders Pledge 8 billion: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-eu-virus-idUSKBN22G0RM

Pledge for research into c-virus: https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/04/eu-leaders-to-pledge-billions-towards-global-fight-against-covid-19

WEF.UN partnership Pass Blue: https://www.passblue.com/2019/07/23/as-the-sdgs-falter-the-un-turns-to-the-rich-and-famous/

UN Emissions Gap Report: https://www.unenvironment.org/emissions-gap-report-2020

#COVID #vaccines #persecution
Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmacensorshipcovidbodily integrity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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