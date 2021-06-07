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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-06-2021 July 9th. Will It Be Just Another Exercise?
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180 views • July 06, 2021
Javid the bankster turned health secretary avoids questions like a seasoned professional liar. The US saw more cyber attacks over the holiday weekend as we fast approach Fridays cyber polygon event.
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Article Links:
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-new-health-secretary-sajid-javid-says-we-cant-live-in-a-world-where-the-only-thing-we-are-thinking-about-is-covid-12349764
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/another-false-flag-russian-hackers-demand-ransom-as-biden-threatens-retaliation
https://nypost.com/2021/07/05/michigan-boy-dies-in-his-sleep-three-days-after-getting-vaccine/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/29/democrat-reconciliation-package-to-federalize-local-zoning-laws-displace-single-family-homes-in-suburbs/
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https://www.activistpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/cyber-iaf.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-new-health-secretary-sajid-javid-says-we-cant-live-in-a-world-where-the-only-thing-we-are-thinking-about-is-covid-12349764
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/another-false-flag-russian-hackers-demand-ransom-as-biden-threatens-retaliation
https://nypost.com/2021/07/05/michigan-boy-dies-in-his-sleep-three-days-after-getting-vaccine/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/29/democrat-reconciliation-package-to-federalize-local-zoning-laws-displace-single-family-homes-in-suburbs/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.activistpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/cyber-iaf.jpg
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