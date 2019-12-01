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CLINTEL meets with European Parliament Delivers NO “Climate Emergency” Declaration (MIRRORED)
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159 views • December 01, 2019
CLINTEL meets with European Parliament Delivers NO “Climate Emergency” Declaration (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/4U8kgiiVj5Q
“Climate Intelligence” – CLINTEL.org representatives met with the European Parliament on Nov. 20, 2019 to deliver their declaration by over 700 scientists that there is NO “Climate Emergency.” CLINTEL has also provided an expanded explanation of their scientific view in this mostly plain-language document. https://clintel.org/wp-content/upload... But, wait! Why are these scientists not on board with Greta’s position on climate change? Turns out that Greta is a pawn for Big Green Billionaires and there’s a huge public relations, social media, social engineering and carbon offset group behind her. And all those big environmental groups 'ENGOs' promoting her that claim to be ‘saving the planet’ are just proxies for green billionaires. Read Cory Morningstar’s blog posts, http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2019/... or even better, support her research and buy her book. https://www.amazon.ca/Manufacturing-G... CLINTEL opposes the Net Zero by 2050 policies, and rightly so. Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt explains how the goal of modern society should not be economic suicide.
https://www.thegwpf.com/prof-fritz-vahrenholt-lets-not-commit-economic-suicide/
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/4U8kgiiVj5Q
“Climate Intelligence” – CLINTEL.org representatives met with the European Parliament on Nov. 20, 2019 to deliver their declaration by over 700 scientists that there is NO “Climate Emergency.” CLINTEL has also provided an expanded explanation of their scientific view in this mostly plain-language document. https://clintel.org/wp-content/upload... But, wait! Why are these scientists not on board with Greta’s position on climate change? Turns out that Greta is a pawn for Big Green Billionaires and there’s a huge public relations, social media, social engineering and carbon offset group behind her. And all those big environmental groups 'ENGOs' promoting her that claim to be ‘saving the planet’ are just proxies for green billionaires. Read Cory Morningstar’s blog posts, http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2019/... or even better, support her research and buy her book. https://www.amazon.ca/Manufacturing-G... CLINTEL opposes the Net Zero by 2050 policies, and rightly so. Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt explains how the goal of modern society should not be economic suicide.
https://www.thegwpf.com/prof-fritz-vahrenholt-lets-not-commit-economic-suicide/
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