The Marginalized Majority

Globalist organizations say that censorship, oppression and the abrogation of rights is justified--upon the claim that it advances the plight of "historically marginalized groups". In reality, it's done to set the precedent that the majority must be disempowered, and the society rigged to cater to a minority . . . the only TRUE minority being billionaire-oligarchs. The only true "historically marginalized group" being the working class.

