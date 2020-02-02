Coronavirus #551

In tonight's episode your hosts will be discussing the Coronavirus. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise focused on a coronavirus outbreak — yes they ran a simulation of exactly what we see unfolding right now, before it happened.#coronavirus #outbreak #gatesfoundationReferencesPatriot Watch Media, is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!Be a part of the show and interact with them live by creating a free account at zoom.us! Once you've created your free account, simply login, click on 'Join a Meeting' and when prompted, type in 664 535 859.If you already have a ZOOM account, simply copy and paste the following link.You can now call in to the show at (234) 252-0059! Each call is limited to 5 minutes.Visit their official website, store and Patreon!Visit their affiliates!Disclaimer - The views expressed by the guests on our shows does not necessarily reflect the views of Patriot Watch Media. We pride ourselves on presenting all sides of an issue from the best sources available so that our audience may decide for themselves what to accept.**FAIR USE**Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Patriot Watch Media has neither monetized this work nor sought any profit from its distribution.