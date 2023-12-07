Why There Will Never Be Peace in Palestine.

The video that I am talking about is extremely disturbing. You come across a woman who's not very educated at all with an exceptionally low intelligence quotient who came storming out of a hospital clapping and cheering and laughing that her husband has been martyred.

In order for her husband to be martyred he had to kill himself or be killed in a battle and she believes this is her ticket to heaven which is a little self-centered, don't you think?

When you're dealing with an ideology like this, how else do you win aside from what Israel's doing now? I don't like what is real is doing and I don't like what Palestine is doing and I can still do nothing about this but I will tell you something, I will never support this culture of death and martyrdom, it's not compatible with the future of our species.





