Blackrock Buys Politicians: Hidden Camera!

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/





❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer





🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

The Bankers Are The Problem

• Anonymous - The B...

https://youtu.be/RCX8RBGZSTg





James O’Keefe Drops Bombshell Video On BlackRock: ‘You Got $10k? You Can Buy A Senator’

https://www.dailywire.com/news/james-okeefe-drops-bombshell-video-on-blackrock-you-got-10k-you-can-buy-a-senator





VIA @JamesOKeefeIII

BREAKING: @BlackRock

Recruiter Who “Decides People’s Fate” Spills Info on Company’s World Impact

“It’s not who the president is- it’s who’s controlling the wallet of the president”

“You got $10K? You can buy a senator"

“War is real f***ing good for business” #BlackRockExposed

https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1671262303319392259





Larry Fink | BlackRock | CEO ESG CEI | Force Change

• Larry Fink | Blac...

https://youtu.be/KwwN5kwjAtQ





Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)

Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG)





https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/literature/fact-sheet/dei-annual-report.pdf

https://www.blackrock.com/ch/individual/en/themes/sustainable-investing

https://www.anheuser-busch.com/newsroom/brewers-collective-announces-addition-of-diversity-inclusion-p

https://www.anheuser-busch.com/community/environmental-sustainability

https://corporate.target.com/sustainability-ESG/diversity-equity-inclusion





💻 SUPPORT US

Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn





• Prayers for Mike ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD38H_nFGM4&t=0s





• Rest In Peace Bro...

https://youtu.be/1Nj24ER12Hw





Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series

https://yahstruck.com/

Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1...

Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)

http://artisticpublication.com/

ExpressVPN

https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkFxcrXExR3kU80&shareid=&irgwc=1





Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos