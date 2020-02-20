© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El Chapo: Rare prison video emerges
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • February 20, 2020
emerges
A video has emerged which shows the Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in prison.
He was arrested in 2016 and was found guilty at his drug trafficking trial in 2019, at a federal court in New York.
He stood trial for drug trafficking charges after successfully evading US and Mexican authorities for years and escaping from prison in Mexico on two occasions - once using an underground
A video has emerged which shows the Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in prison.
He was arrested in 2016 and was found guilty at his drug trafficking trial in 2019, at a federal court in New York.
He stood trial for drug trafficking charges after successfully evading US and Mexican authorities for years and escaping from prison in Mexico on two occasions - once using an underground
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.