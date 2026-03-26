Trump hides Israeli trace in JFK files - former CIA officer John Kiriakou

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Trump hides Israeli trace in JFK files – former CIA officer
US President Donald Trump broke the law by not releasing nearly 10,000 documents about John F Kennedy’s assassination because they point directly at Israel, says former CIA officer John Kiriakou.
Why the Israelis decided to kill Kennedy:
➡️ he wouldn’t give them nuclear technology
➡️ was trying to stop Israel building its own nuclear weapon
Trump decided to hide the evidence, despite being urged twice by the US Congress to release all documents, Kiriakou alleges.
Adding:
👑 Trump declares another pause in Iran strikes as 'talks' are denied
💬 “Talks are going very well,” Demented Don wrote on Truth Social, even as Iranian officials deny any talks exist.
💬 “As per Iranian Government request… I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days…,” he wrote, citing what he described as a “request.”