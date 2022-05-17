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Resident of Mariupol, was Born in 1942 Near a Concentration Camp. In this video, he Tells How Ukrainian Troops Behaved in Mariupol in 2022. PART 2 - 051622
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40 views • May 17, 2022
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Part 2
Anatoly Kondrakhov, a resident of Mariupol, was born in 1942 near a concentration camp. In this video, he tells how Ukrainian troops behaved in Mariupol in 2022.
— Are you a resident of Mariupol? How did the Ukrainian troops behave?
— It sucks. I went to Volodarsk. I look, they are dragging wine, vodka, loading it into their car. They grabbed and left for Mariupol fast... they leave and then they start bombing here.
— That is, the Ukrainian troops were engaged in looting?
— Yes, robberies. Exactly. There were tanks near the house... Everyone is outraged. Everyone.
Part 2
Anatoly Kondrakhov, a resident of Mariupol, was born in 1942 near a concentration camp. In this video, he tells how Ukrainian troops behaved in Mariupol in 2022.
— Are you a resident of Mariupol? How did the Ukrainian troops behave?
— It sucks. I went to Volodarsk. I look, they are dragging wine, vodka, loading it into their car. They grabbed and left for Mariupol fast... they leave and then they start bombing here.
— That is, the Ukrainian troops were engaged in looting?
— Yes, robberies. Exactly. There were tanks near the house... Everyone is outraged. Everyone.
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