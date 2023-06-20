Create New Account
Cannabis Jimmy compares his newly built 1500 sf two story house in Medellin Colombia situated on about 10,000 sf of land in an exclusive gated community to this condo in Menifee, California
Published Yesterday |

I will post my marketing flyer on another video.  This new house sits next to our Nature Lodge .  I subdevided our one half acre lot to build the second house:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. 

