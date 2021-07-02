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Wis. cities may have acted illegally in 2020 election, took money from Zuckerberg organization
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130 views • July 02, 2021
Ron Hoyer, a member of the Wisconsin Voter Alliance, said some local cities may have acted illegally in the 2020 election after taking money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. That organization is affiliated with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. One America’s John Hines spoke with Hoyer to learn more.
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