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Vaccine Injury Destroys Lives So Listen To Parents and Not Pediatricians (MIRRORED)
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5619 views • November 10, 2019
Vaccine Injury Destroys Lives So Listen To Parents and Not Pediatricians MIRRORED)
mirrored from LarryCook333 YouTube channel ai:-
https://youtu.be/LMcO4PHnFWs
http://www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com - Polly Tommey, Mother of an autistic son from a MMR Vaccination and Producer of Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, shares why we MUST listen to parents who have vaccine-injured children and NOT the pediatricians who claim that vaccines are safe. Her story is passionate and chilling, and parents who care about the well being of their child would do well to heed her advice. For the full story, watched the documentary “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up To Catastrophe” www.vaxxed.com.
Produced by Larry Cook
Founder and Director of http://www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com
Contribute here: https://www.gofundme.com/NoVaccineMan...
mirrored from LarryCook333 YouTube channel ai:-
https://youtu.be/LMcO4PHnFWs
http://www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com - Polly Tommey, Mother of an autistic son from a MMR Vaccination and Producer of Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe, shares why we MUST listen to parents who have vaccine-injured children and NOT the pediatricians who claim that vaccines are safe. Her story is passionate and chilling, and parents who care about the well being of their child would do well to heed her advice. For the full story, watched the documentary “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up To Catastrophe” www.vaxxed.com.
Produced by Larry Cook
Founder and Director of http://www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com
Contribute here: https://www.gofundme.com/NoVaccineMan...
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