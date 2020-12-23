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'-This Country-s Fabric is Being Torn Apart-—Lin Wood on the Election and the war on truth'
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89 views • December 23, 2020
-This Country-s Fabric is Being Torn Apart-—Lin Wood on the Election and Why He Fights for the Truth.
This is one of the very best video interviews I have seen on the general condition of the country today and he cites some very important and pressing issues we face. This needs to be heard by everyone, it deals with the Government, the Political Parties, the COVID Hoax and much more.
Excellent information here:
This is one of the very best video interviews I have seen on the general condition of the country today and he cites some very important and pressing issues we face. This needs to be heard by everyone, it deals with the Government, the Political Parties, the COVID Hoax and much more.
Excellent information here:
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