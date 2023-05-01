Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 9 - Supernatural Encounters - Sunday April 30, 2023

In this episode we talk about the supernatural encounters that Dr. John has had. And we discuss the docudrama, "Fourth Kind." Also I read Hebrews 13:2 and Revelation 5:3, 13

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Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?

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