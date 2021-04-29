NJ MAN IN ICU AFTER CATCHING COVID19 EVEN THOUGH HE WAS VACCINATED WITH J & J VACCINE

Look people, the lying reporters on all the Fake News Channels that are owned by the Vaccine company bosses, tell you that if you chose to take their dangerous, unapproved, experimental vaccines, you are protected against Bill Gates' Covid19 Virus ( Patent #060606 ) and that you will not suffer as badly from this man-made virus out of the CDC Lab in Wuhan, China ....well now we know these Fake News Reports are lying and reading from scripts.

Now we know that YES, you can catch Covid19 after being vaccinated and that the vaccine does not protect you from dying from the Gates' VIRUS. $$$$

Many who develop Shingles after getting their Shingles Vaccines also know that the weakened viruses put into these toxic vaccines that causes brain damage, can also give you the Covid19 Virus.

Basically, you spent over a year wearing masks, social distancing and following advice from criminal medical official like greedy Dr. Fauci, to prevent from catching Bill Gates' virus...but then turn around and go to a clinic to have the same Virus injected into your body, in a unnatural way that by passes your own immune system and goes straight to the brain.

Some of the side effects of these deadly cancer causing vaccines:

- blood clots that lead to heart attacks, brain strokes, mini strokes, leg thrombosis and blood clots in the lungs causing breathing difficulties and death

- infertility in females ( like the Gardasil HPV Vaccines which causes Ovarian Failure )

- miscarriages in pregnant women ( if you were fooled by your money hungry doctor )

- paralysis in the face or body

- numbness in the body

- ALS ( Lou Gehrig's disease ) yes many develop this ICE BUCKET CHALLEGE disease

- anaphalactic reations ( this also includes people suddenly developing life threatening allergies to their food where your throat closes up and you suffocate to death

- uncontrollable body tremors

* Remember this manufactured pandemic was created not only to coverup the financial collapse that's happening while the banks rob your safety deposit boxes and devalue all the money you have in the bank before they RESET the Global Financial System ( That is why you see so many people running to buy DECENTRALIZED cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin & Digibyte )...this man-made pandemic is also used to shill their deadly vaccines to help Bill Gates REDUCE WORLD POPULATIONS by having sterilization chemical added to all covid19 vaccines.

If you family member dies or is seriously injured by vaccines funded by Bill Gates, you can NOT sue the Vaccine Companies as they have been made NOT LIABLE for any Death or Damage caused by their vaccines.

The communist Biden & his democrats that are trying to shill socialism inside the U.S. is actually pushing communism to the uneducated Sheeple to use Vaccine Passport and cards to restrict EVERYTHING you do, after they used the MULTIPLE, staged shootings by the CIA to ban you guns before Biden & Canada's Trudeau brings in yet millions upon millions of infected, undocumented illegals from mostly MUSLIM countries to replace all those who have died from the man-made virus.

These ISLAMIC MUSLIM's cult has been chose by the pedophile elites that own the drug & vaccine companies plus the central banks & the FED including the CDC, FDA, NATO & United Nations want their COMMUNIST 'ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT/New World Order' to be run by only ONE RELIGION and they chose the child raping, women killing, head chopping ISLAM of the Muslims.

Many doctors were not taught how to recognize Vaccine injuries and death because their medical school professors are mostly controlled by the universities that are funded by the big vaccine and drug companies. So they will not know to report any Vaccine Injuries or Death to the VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECT REPORTING SYSTEM ( vaers ) so parents need to report the death or injury of their family member to VAERS, though this will not do anything to stop these corrupt medical officials like Dr. Bonnie Henry, Andrian Dix, Dr. Thereasa Tam, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. NJOO from shilling and profiting from the sales of these deadly brain damaging vaccines that leaves the patients with life long autoimmune diseases if they don't die from their body's reaction to the poisonous vaccine chemicals.

Beware that the Hepatitis B Vaccine plus the not so innocent Vitamin K shot ( full of brain damaging aluminum ) for newborns will get you kids as soon as they come out of the pregnant mother so that a new mom will never know what it's like to have a healthy newborn. Her criminal doctors will tell her that all the vaccines side effects happening to her newborn are NORMAL.

IF POPULATIONS EVER WANT TO GO BACK TO THE OLD NORMAL WITHOUT ALL THESE FOREVER MASK WEARING, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND LOCKDOWNS THAT TAKES AWAY YOUR JOBS, INABILITY TO PAY YOU BILLS, BECOME HOMELESS AND STARVING, YOU HAD BETTER STAND UP & VOICE YOU OPINION BEFORE THEY TAKE AWAY YOUR GUNS. THEN YOU WILL BECOME HELPLESS AGAINST THE ILLEGALS & DEADLY VACCINES