CTP (20260103 S3E133) Deep State Left ENEMEdia Fudging Numbers BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3E133) Unemployment Versus Labor Participation Rate (Left Fudges Numbers)

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We pull apart the jobs headlines to show why the unemployment rate can mislead and why labor force participation tells the real story. We also walk through inflation basics, why prices rarely fall back, and how factory timelines shape job growth.

• why labor force participation matters more than the unemployment headline

• how dropouts from job searches distort unemployment

• why unemployment can rise during a healthier job market

• inflation measurement versus lived prices

• investment cycles, factory buildouts, and hiring timelines

• consistent baskets and long-run tracking for clearer inflation signals

• practical markers to watch beyond one-month data

