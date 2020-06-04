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America has ‘absurdly overreacted’ to the COVID-19 pandemic (MIRRORED)
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313 views • June 04, 2020
America has ‘absurdly overreacted’ to the COVID-19 pandemic (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/-47-YfkFz0s

America needs to lift these stringent lockdown procedures in order to boost the economy and save lives according to statistical consultant William M. Briggs.

More than half the states in the US are planning to reopen businesses and lifting restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to official data, at least 1.34 million people have contracted the novel pathogen, resulting in 79,696 deaths.

The overwhelming majority of the deaths have occurred in densely populated states such as New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois and California.

Mr Brigg disputed these official figures, arguing the death rate doesn’t consider the victim’s significant co-morbidities.

“At first, it was dying from, you had to have this bug (COVID-19) and nothing else,” he said.

And then that was moved to dying with, which you had to have this bug among a whole range of other things that were probably going to kill you anyway”

“The people dying of this have multiple comorbidities on average, other sicknesses.”

He said it is “absurd” America has overreacted to COVID-19 “to an unprecedented degree.”
Keywords
deceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationstatisticslockdowncoronavirus
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