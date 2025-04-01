The American's Creed starring Randall Franks (Short Film)

American colonist “Robert B. Shields” of Virginia, played by Randall Franks, heeds a request from his cousin George Washington to muster men from the western frontier to join him in the American Revolution in the 1770s. Shields pens a letter to his son Jamie that reflects the sentiments of "The American's Creed."

"In this film, I explore the colonial period through the eyes of one of my ancestors and find the inspiration passed down through the generations," Franks said, who also directed the project. https://RandallFranks.com/The-Americans-Creed/

The short film was entered in over 40 film festivals around the world including featured screenings at the Castle Rock Film Festival in Colorado (Finalist), The Tatras Film Festival in Slovakia (Finalist), Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival in Okla., SATV Film Festival in Mass., The Jinju English Film Festival in South Korea, The North Idaho Film Festival, and The Kalakari Film Festival in India.

Director, Writer, Producer: Randall Franks

Cinematographer: Eric T. Jackson

Cast: Randall Franks as "Capt. Robert B. Shields"; Tina Brewer as "Sister Sophie Shields"; Wesley Crider as "Arnett Crockett"; Evan A. Jackson as "Greenberry Wilson"; Butch Culpepper as "Jeremiah Weer"; Ronald K. Melton, Jr. as "Ronald Hedrick"; Robert E. Jones as "Adam Sherrill"; and Maggie Suits as "Jamie Shields"; Donald Benkis; Elaine Benkis; Dennis L. Jones; Ashley Robillard; John R. Francis; Cassandra Group; Gabriel Group; and Colton Buckles.

Music by Randall Franks and Wesley Crider

This project was made possible by a group of patriotic partners: Top of Georgia Economic Development Initiative, Smith & Wesley, Mountain View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, William Marsh Chapter – National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, The Bank of LaFayette, William H.H. Clark, Marshall M. Bandy Jr. Law Office, Rhonda James, Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold, Georgia, Gateway Business Center, Stateline Electronics, and AirPlay Direct.

Thanks to our amazing filming location: City of Chickamauga

Copyright 2023 Peach Picked Productions