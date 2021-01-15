© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GGT
Neuroscientist Chris Shaw PhD shares his concerns about the mRNA #Covid19 vaccines and explains Moderna’s own data demonstrating mRNA can cross the blood-brain barrier.
#ChrisShaw #DoctorsSpeakUp #Neuroscience #VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #Moderna #Pfizer #mRNA #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
Original video : https://thehighwire.com/videos/neuroscientists-concerns-about-covid-vaccines/
NEUROSCIENTIST’S CONCERNS ABOUT COVID VACCINES