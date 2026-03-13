The Rise of Programmable Money and the Battle for Financial Freedom

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Why Cash, Gold, and Silver Are Back in the Financial Freedom Debate

David Morgan interviews Catherine Austin Fitts about what they see as the emerging financial control system and how people can resist it. Their core argument is that Bitcoin, crypto, and now stablecoins were not truly designed to liberate people from the banking system, but instead helped prototype programmable money and pull capital away from tangible assets like gold, silver, and farmland. Fitts argues that stablecoins are especially dangerous because they can drain money out of local banks and local economies and funnel it into centrally controlled financial channels tied to government debt and large fintech platforms.

A major part of the discussion focuses on the difference between real sound money and digital systems that merely use the language of sound money. Fitts warns that many state-level gold and silver payment proposals are not truly restoring constitutional money, but are instead creating another digital layer that could become programmable and centrally controlled. In her view, the better path is for states to preserve analog systems first, protect cash, build trustworthy bullion depositories, strengthen local sovereignty, and only consider digital tools if they remain fully redeemable and under true state control.

She repeatedly emphasizes that cash is one of the most important defenses against surveillance and financial coercion. She says an all-digital system makes programmable money possible, while cash preserves privacy, supports small businesses, helps communities function during disasters, and protects lower-income people who may not have credit cards or easy access to digital payments. She describes Solari’s “Cash Friday” and broader “Cash Campaign 2026” as practical efforts to keep physical money alive and resist a fully digitized economy.

From there, the conversation broadens into what Fitts calls a larger “control grid,” made up of three connected pieces: programmable money, digital ID with biometrics, and the surveillance hardware and software needed to enforce rules on individuals. She warns that this infrastructure could allow authorities or private systems to control not just spending, but movement, access, and behavior. She also argues that much of this system is being financed by ordinary people through their bank deposits, retirement accounts, taxes, and employment, which is why she remains optimistic that it can still be stopped if enough people withdraw their support.

Her practical answer is activism at the state and local level. She urges people to stop waiting for a rescue, get involved with legislators, protect cash, block programmable money, and support local farmers, ranchers, and small businesses. She says the real fight is not only against central institutions, but against public complacency and the willingness of people to profit from systems that may later be used against them.

The interview closes on a more hopeful note. Despite the dark picture she paints, Fitts says she is optimistic because the system still depends on public participation and funding. Morgan agrees and ties that outlook back to precious metals, noting that her long-standing support for silver has been vindicated. The final message is that people still have choices, but they need to act deliberately, preserve financial independence, and stop feeding the very system they fear.





Briefing for State Leaders: The GENIUS Act and Stablecoins

https://solari.com/briefing-for-state-leaders-the-genius-act-and-stablecoins-video-presentation-now-available/





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