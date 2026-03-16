Tumbler Ridge Tragedy: Finding Hope After The School Shooting | Billy Graham Rapid Response Team

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A little more than a month after the heartbreaking shooting in **Tumbler Ridge, BC**, Canadians are still grieving alongside families, students, teachers, and first responders. In this episode of **Faytene TV**, we speak with **Tristan Klassen**, Rapid Response Team Manager with the **Billy Graham Evangelistic Association**, who was on the ground providing spiritual and emotional care in the days following the tragedy.





Tristan shares what the community experienced in the immediate aftermath, how people are coping today, and how Canadians across the country can continue to support and pray for those affected.





Even in the darkest moments, we see how compassion, community, and faith can bring comfort and hope.





Conversation Highlights:





*The reality on the ground after the tragedy* and how the community responded in grief and solidarity





*How the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team serves communities in crisis* with spiritual and emotional care

*A powerful story of prayer bringing comfort to a grieving teacher*





*Why people often turn to faith during times of tragedy and loss*





*How Canadians can continue to support Tumbler Ridge through prayer and encouragement*





This conversation reminds us that even in moments of deep pain, compassion and faith can help communities begin the journey toward healing.





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