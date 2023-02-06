⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - February 6, 2023 - Text only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (6 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has neutralised the manpower and hardware of the units from 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade and 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Gryanikovka, Sinkovka, Timkovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery strikes and the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 92nd Mechanised, 25th Airborne, and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosadovoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryanskoye forestry.





◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 Nona S self-propelled gun, and 2 D-20 howitzers have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the successful offensive operations, conducted by volunteers from assault detachments, supported by Missile Troops and Artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the liberation of Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer have been eliminated.





◽️ Moreover, 1 AFU ordnance depot, and 1 depot of fuel for military hardware have been destroyed near Konstantinopol (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery strikes and the active operations, conducted by the units from the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware from 1st Tank and 72nd Mechanised brigades of the AFU, as well as 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The AFU have lost over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, as well as 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30).





💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Grad MLRS, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been neutralised near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 98 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 135 areas.





◽️ 1 multichannel guidance station for S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Veliky Burluk (Kharkov region).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolskoye, Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), and Velikaya Lepetikha (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 15 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS MLRS, have been shot down near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Blagoveshchenka, and Olginka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 382 airplanes, 206 helicopters, 3,027 unmanned aerial vehicles, 403 air defence missile systems, 7,759 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,009 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,012 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,276 units of special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.