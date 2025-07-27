© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former US Green Beret says Israel committed war crimes at Gaza food distribution site
Former U.S. Green Beret Anthony Aguilar, now working as a security contractor with the so called GHF, in an interview with the BBC.
He described the Israeli attacks as “indiscriminate” and “the worst brutality” he’s ever seen.
Aguilar said he repeatedly saw Israeli occupation forces firing tank shells and mortar rounds into crowds of unarmed, starving Palestinians at the U.S.-Israeli backed death traps.
