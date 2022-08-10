Five Doctors Aged 50 and Under Dropping Dead Is 'About the Likelihood of Finding a Unicorn'

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https://gnews.org/post/p16ef32bd
08/08/2022 Five doctors aged 50 and under to die within two weeks of each other in a metropolitan area about the size of eight million people. About the likelihood of finding a unicorn, they almost certainly took, they were forced to take