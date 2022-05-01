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The Pentagon Released a Video - Filmed at an Army Base in Georgia, Showing the M113 Armored Personnel Carriers that will be sent to Ukraine. 050122
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171 views • May 01, 2022
The Pentagon has released a video filmed at an army base in Georgia, showing the M113 armored personnel carriers that will be sent to Ukraine.
Washington’s assistance package for Ukraine includes 200 aging M113s. The so-called Vietnam War battle taxi has been in service with the US and its allies since the 1960s.
Washington’s assistance package for Ukraine includes 200 aging M113s. The so-called Vietnam War battle taxi has been in service with the US and its allies since the 1960s.
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