X22 Report - Ep 3140b - Biden Is Bribed & Compromised, Trump To Produce Irrefutable Report On Election Fraud
X22 Report
Published 18 hours ago

The [DS] is going after Trump with everything they have. This will all fail, he will turn the tables on them. The people already know that Biden is compromised and he is a national security threat. AG in GA has now indicted Trump, this is his 4th indictment and Trump prediction has come true. Trump will release a report showing how the election was stolen, this will be the start of it all. The [DS] will go into overdrive after this. Trump and the patriots have countermeasures in place to stop it.


