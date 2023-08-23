X22 Report - Ep 3140b - Biden Is Bribed & Compromised, Trump To Produce Irrefutable Report On Election Fraud

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] is going after Trump with everything they have. This will all
fail, he will turn the tables on them. The people already know that
Biden is compromised and he is a national security threat. AG in GA has
now indicted Trump, this is his 4th indictment and Trump prediction has
come true. Trump will release a report showing how the election was
stolen, this will be the start of it all. The [DS] will go into
overdrive after this. Trump and the patriots have countermeasures in
place to stop it.
