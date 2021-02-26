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America BACK AT WAR as Biden Bombs Syria (1 month into Presidency)
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Recharge Freedom
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1246 views • February 26, 2021
The military industrial complex has to be feeling really good right now about the added demand for munitions as Joe Biden bombs Syria. This is the reason that more troops went to the Middle East at the beginning of his presidency. If Syria is the stabilized, we will see another failed state, all Olympia, and an increase in terrorism throughout the world. Donald Trump brought us peace, the Democratic national committee and Joe Biden are bringing us back into war.

#syria #bombsyria #joebiden

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terrorismjoe bidenisissyrialibyasyrian regimemiddle east peacemukhabaratlife in syriabiden bomb syriabashir outsidednc warbombing a countrystarting wardestruction of the middle eastdestabilizing the worldrevitalizing isisal nusra fronttroops in syria
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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