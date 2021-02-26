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America BACK AT WAR as Biden Bombs Syria (1 month into Presidency)
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1246 views • February 26, 2021
The military industrial complex has to be feeling really good right now about the added demand for munitions as Joe Biden bombs Syria. This is the reason that more troops went to the Middle East at the beginning of his presidency. If Syria is the stabilized, we will see another failed state, all Olympia, and an increase in terrorism throughout the world. Donald Trump brought us peace, the Democratic national committee and Joe Biden are bringing us back into war.
#syria #bombsyria #joebiden
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#syria #bombsyria #joebiden
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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