Zachary Foster PhD Interview - The Documented (And Suppressed) History Of Palestine & Zionism

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!
Joining me today is Zachary Foster PhD, here to discuss his area of expertise -- the suppressed history of Palestine. Unfortunately, you cannot have a conversation about the history of Palestine without including the Zionist agenda. We discuss the truth about the history of Palestine prior to its occupation, how it was then attacked, occupied, and ethnically cleansed, as well as the dark history of Zionism, and how these two stories intersect. We also discuss the current situation in Gaza and how the world has changed because of it.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/zachary-foster-phd-interview-3-4-24
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get TLAV Apparel:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
https://tlavfreespeech.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Support TLAV through Autonomy:
Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA
Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research
Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/
https://www.paychute.com/c/b7c68a5b-d437-444c-973b-e0413a5e07c3
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
Sovern: https://sovren.media/u/tlavagabond/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheLastAmericanVagabond
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
Telegram: https://t.me/TLAVagabond
VK: https://vk.com/id504366611
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_last_american_vagabond/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thelastamericanvagabond
Getter: https://gettr.com/user/tlavagabond
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TLAVagabond
Locals: https://thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com/
F
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.