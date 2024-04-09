Zachary Foster PhD Interview - The Documented (And Suppressed) History Of Palestine & Zionism

TheLastAmericanVagabond

Joining me today is Zachary Foster PhD, here to discuss his area of expertise -- the suppressed history of Palestine. Unfortunately, you cannot have a conversation about the history of Palestine without including the Zionist agenda. We discuss the truth about the history of Palestine prior to its occupation, how it was then attacked, occupied, and ethnically cleansed, as well as the dark history of Zionism, and how these two stories intersect. We also discuss the current situation in Gaza and how the world has changed because of it.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/zachary-foster-phd-interview-3-4-24





