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UNLISTED After Only 12 Hours and Thousands of Dislikes: The White House (YouTube Channel) Pulls Joe Biden's Inauguration Video
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430 views • January 21, 2021
Already in the Rating Wars a sharp viewer noticed that the White House YouTube Channel pulled (unlisted) the two hour plus main Inauguration Day video. As a matter of fact when I checked the seven or eight videos that they posted on their first day in office all of them had many more dislikes then likes. The UNLISTED video had over 15,000 more dislikes then likes and that would be the reason for that video being pulled. also the White House is keeping up with the Censorship Police by not allowing any COMMENTS on Biden's videos. They are off to a great start here on Social Media. This is only the beginning.
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