God's Recipe For Life Is The Only Advice That Works. I Tried Them All
gocephas
Published 15 hours ago

This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice, about becoming a member of the LDS Church for 20 years and what it took to overcome it. She discusses the whole process with trips to the Temple in Salt Lake City and Denver.

gospelldsthe church of jesus christ and latter day saints

