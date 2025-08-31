🌿 Cetaphil Gentle Foaming Cleanser – Pure Care for Sensitive Skin





A delicate yet powerful daily ritual, this self-foaming cleanser transforms your skincare routine into a moment of pure care. Designed for dry to normal, sensitive skin, it lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup without disturbing your skin’s natural harmony.





✨ Key Features:





• Hydrating Formula: Infused with glycerin, pro-vitamin B5 (Panthenol), and vitamin E to nourish and soften as it cleanses A B

• Rich, Airy Foam: The self-foaming pump delivers a luxurious lather that rinses effortlessly, leaving no residue C

• Gentle Yet Effective: Cleanses without stripping moisture, preventing tightness or dryness

• Dermatologist-Tested: Clinically proven to be safe for sensitive skin, defending against five signs of sensitivity—dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a weakened skin barrier A B

• Clean Beauty Promise: Fragrance-free, paraben-free, oil-free, soap-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic A

Product URL:







https://offer.alibaba.com/cps/c21k1du5?bm=cps&src=saf&productId=10000032393555

